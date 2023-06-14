For more than fifteen years, Florentijn Hofman, a Dutch conceptual artist, has been displaying iterations of his huge floating sculpture Rubber Duck in dozens of cities around the world. Each inflatable duck is unique, and over the years, they have ranged in height from 54 feet (16.5 meters) to 85 feet (26 meters). Hofman’s duck returned to Hong Kong this month, with a companion duck, to celebrate a decade since its first appearance in in the city in 2013. Collected below, images from a number of the exhibitions of Rubber Duck over the years.