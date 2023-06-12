Photos: Flood Damage After the Destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam

Less than a week ago, the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine collapsed following several explosions, releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoir. The dam sits on the frontline between warring armies, and was under Russian control at the time. The government of Ukraine blames the destruction—and the resulting disaster—on Russia, while Russia has claimed that Ukrainian attacks were the cause. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir was at a 30-year high, and the destruction downstream has continued, reportedly killing at least 10 residents and forcing thousands along the Dnipro River to evacuate in the midst of an ongoing war—with Ukraine and Russia accusing each other of shelling the Kherson region while rescue work was underway.