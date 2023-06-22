Scenes From the 2023 Special Olympics World Games

In Berlin, about 7,000 athletes from 170 countries have gathered to compete in 24 sports during the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. These athletes, individuals with intellectual disabilities, are vying for medals in events including judo, powerlifting, badminton, and bocce. The Special Olympics organization coordinates the games, inviting competitors from dozens of national programs (called SOs) to participate and be celebrated for their accomplishments. From the organizer’s website: “The motto of the athletes of Special Olympics Germany is: ‘Nothing about us without us having a say.’” This year’s event began with an opening ceremony in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on June 17 and will wrap up on June 25. Collected here are glimpses from the events.

