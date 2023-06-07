Photos: Smoke From Canada’s Wildfires Drifts South

Canada’s wildfire season is developing at an alarming rate this year, with blazes burning across the country. Smoke from dozens of wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec has drifted south, shrouding much of the northeastern United States in a haze, and prompting the National Weather Service to issue several air-quality alerts. Gathered below, images of the fires in Canada, and the surreal skies caused by the drifting smoke.