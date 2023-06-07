Photos: Smoke From Canada’s Wildfires Drifts South

Canada’s wildfire season is developing at an alarming rate this year, with blazes burning across the country. Smoke from dozens of wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec has drifted south, shrouding much of the northeastern United States in a haze, and prompting the National Weather Service to issue several air-quality alerts. Gathered below, images of the fires in Canada, and the surreal skies caused by the drifting smoke.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Al Bello / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 5, 2023
    • 24 Photos

    The Savannah Bananas Take Banana Ball on Tour

    Images of the Savannah Bananas baseball team, at home and on tour

  • Arun Thakur / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 2, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Bull Vault, Buddha Wash, Bass Guitar

    A diving championship in England, Darth Vader on trial in Chile, Manhattanhenge in New York City, a graduation ceremony at West Point, ongoing floods in northern Italy, and much more

  • Kin Cheung / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 30, 2023
    • 15 Photos

    The 2023 Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling Race

    Images of racers running and tumbling down a very steep hill—in pursuit of cheese

  • Martin Meissner / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 26, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Double Ducks, Thirsty Monkey, Island Cathedral

    The Chelsea Flower Show in England, a scarecrow fair in Italy, a mountain-bike race in Bolivia, a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, the Cannes Film Festival in France, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Inside the Meltdown at CNN
  2. The Next Crisis Will Start With Empty Office Buildings
  3. Why Is Everyone Watching TV With the Subtitles On?
  4. Chris Licht’s Fundamental Mistake
  5. Get Phones Out of Schools Now
  6. Sterilizing Cats, No Surgery Required
  7. French People Are Fighting Over Giant Pools of Water
  8. The PGA Tour Couldn’t Resist Saudi Arabia’s Money
  9. Photos: Smoke From Canada’s Wildfires Drifts South
  10. Moneyball Broke Baseball
Back to Top