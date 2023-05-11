Organizers of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year contest set up a challenge outside their normal competition, and this year’s theme was “Minimal,” aiming to “celebrate images with a minimalist style.” The winners of the challenge were just announced; Ferenc Kocsis’ image of Danube mayflies in flight took the top prize. Organizers have once again been kind enough to share some of the winners and shortlisted images with us below.
Winners of the 2023 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Challenge: Minimal
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.