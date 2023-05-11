Winners of the 2023 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Challenge: Minimal

Organizers of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year contest set up a challenge outside their normal competition, and this year’s theme was “Minimal,” aiming to “celebrate images with a minimalist style.” The winners of the challenge were just announced; Ferenc Kocsis’ image of Danube mayflies in flight took the top prize. Organizers have once again been kind enough to share some of the winners and shortlisted images with us below.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 10, 2023
    • 25 Photos

    Photos From the 2023 Westminster Dog Show

    Images of the dogs and their handlers during the annual competition

  • Andrew Milligan / WPA Pool / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 6, 2023
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: The Coronation of King Charles III

    Images from the historic royal ceremony in London this morning

  • Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 5, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Night Kites, Happy Cows, Crying Sumo

    Rising floodwater along the Mississippi River, a hedge maze in Scotland, baseball cheerleaders in Taiwan, preparations for a coronation in London, scenes from the Met Gala, and much more

  • Abdelmoneim Sayed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 3, 2023
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: Escaping the Chaotic Conflict in Sudan

    Images of the recent conflict in Sudan and those fleeing the fighting

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Your Next Mosquito Repellent Might Already Be in Your Shower
  2. The Billion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme That Hooked Warren Buffett and the U.S. Treasury
  3. There’s Exactly One Good Reason to Buy a House
  4. MSG Is Finally Getting Its Revenge
  5. America’s Unconvincing Reasons for Denying F-16s to Ukraine
  6. Night at the Vatican
  7. Entirely Unrepentant
  8. Elizabeth Holmes Isn’t Fooling Anyone
  9. An Ominous Warning to the E. Jean Carroll Jury
  10. We’re Living in Post-Shame America
Back to Top