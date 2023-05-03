Photos: Escaping the Chaotic Conflict in Sudan

Long-standing tensions between groups led by two generals who once shared power in Sudan erupted into open warfare on April 15, 2023. In the weeks since, hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been killed or wounded, more than 100,000 people have fled the fighting, and an enormous humanitarian crisis is developing as much-needed food-and-medical-supply missions have been slowed or stopped. Several cease-fire agreements have been made between the Sudanese Armed Forces leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary leader commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but the fighting continues. Gathered below, recent images of the conflict and those fleeing the chaos.