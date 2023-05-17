Sepak Takraw, a Sport of Airborne Athleticism

This year’s Southeast Asian Games are coming to a close today in Cambodia. One of the sports featured in the games is sepak takraw, also called chinlone or “kick volleyball.” It’s a team sport where players volley a small woven ball over a five-foot-high (1.52-meter-high) net using any body part except for their arms and hands. Players leap high into the air, launching themselves sideways or flipping upside down to kick, pass, or block the ball, their body repeatedly flying up and crashing back to the court. Gathered below are recent images of people playing sepak takraw in both stadiums and neighborhood courts.

