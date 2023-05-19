Photos of the Week: Folly Field, Falcon Box, Fountain Fun

A breakdance championship in Morocco, rally racing in Portugal, a deadly cyclone in Myanmar, widespread flooding in Italy, pro wrestling in Japan, cattle grazing outside the Reichstag, an obelisk of plastic bags in Argentina, a fashion show in Australia, and much more

