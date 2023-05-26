Photos of the Week: Double Ducks, Thirsty Monkey, Island Cathedral

The Chelsea Flower Show in England, a scarecrow fair in Italy, a mountain bike race in Bolivia, a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, the Cannes Film Festival in France, severe drought in Spain, flooding in Italy, a lantern festival in South Korea, kitesurfing in the Netherlands, and much more

