Photos: The Coronation of King Charles III

Britain crowned a new monarch today, holding its first set-piece coronation ceremony in 70 years. In London’s Westminster Abbey, Charles III and his wife, Camilla, were crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms. Despite the rainy weather, crowds of well-wishers (and a few protesters) gathered outside along the Mall and in front of Buckingham Palace to greet the new King and Queen, and to witness the spectacle. Gathered below, images from the proceedings in London this morning.