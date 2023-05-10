The 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show took place in New York City over the past several days, hosting about 4,000 dogs of more than 200 different breeds and varieties. This year’s Best in Show was awarded to Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen. Below are images from this year’s competition, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Photos From the 2023 Westminster Dog Show
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.