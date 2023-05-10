Photos From the 2023 Westminster Dog Show

The 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show took place in New York City over the past several days, hosting about 4,000 dogs of more than 200 different breeds and varieties. This year’s Best in Show was awarded to Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen. Below are images from this year’s competition, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

