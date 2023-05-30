Yesterday, on a farm near Gloucester, England, crowds gathered once again for the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake, continuing a tradition that dates back at least 200 years. Participants chase a nine-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down an extremely steep and uneven hill—with no police or paramedics on site this year. The winner of the race gets to take home the cheese.
The 2023 Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling Race
