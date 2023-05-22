Exceptionally heavy rainfall in northern Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region last week led to a series of floods and landslides that have killed at least 15 people and forced more than 40,000 from their homes. Rescue work continued over the weekend, but cleanup efforts have just begun as residents, government workers, and volunteers clear out mud and recover what can be salvaged.
Extreme Weather Brings Deadly Flooding to Northern Italy
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.