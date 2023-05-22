Extreme Weather Brings Deadly Flooding to Northern Italy

Exceptionally heavy rainfall in northern Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region last week led to a series of floods and landslides that have killed at least 15 people and forced more than 40,000 from their homes. Rescue work continued over the weekend, but cleanup efforts have just begun as residents, government workers, and volunteers clear out mud and recover what can be salvaged.

