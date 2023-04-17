Scenes From Coachella 2023

Thousands of music fans gathered once again for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, to hear performances by artists on multiple stages, including sets by Blondie, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, Blink-182, Porter Robinson, Blackpink, Boygenius, and many more. Gathered below are images of this year’s performances and concertgoers during the first weekend of Coachella 2023.