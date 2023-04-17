Scenes From Coachella 2023

Thousands of music fans gathered once again for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, to hear performances by artists on multiple stages, including sets by Blondie, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, Blink-182, Porter Robinson, Blackpink, Boygenius, and many more. Gathered below are images of this year’s performances and concertgoers during the first weekend of Coachella 2023.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Carolyn Kaster / AP
    • In Focus
    • April 14, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Florida Flood, Reindeer Race, Ghost Forest

    Barrel racing in Maryland, an azalea festival in Tokyo, medieval battle reenactments in Poland, the Dance of Death in Spain, Songkran water fights in Thailand, and much more

  • Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 12, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    A California Superbloom

    Recent colorful images from several locations across Southern California

  • Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 10, 2023
    • 16 Photos

    A Turkish Town Swallowed by a Rising Reservoir

    Recent images of locals looking on as their former town is submerged

  • Gary Hershorn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 7, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Stork Nesting, Kart Crash, Frosty Blossoms

    Tomb Sweeping Day in Hong Kong, a new 125-foot-tall bronze statue in India, the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York City, wildfires in Spain, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Myth of the Broke Millennial
  2. SNL Has Struck Gold With ‘Lisa From Temecula’
  3. Animals Are Migrating to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
  4. ChatGPT Will Change Housework
  5. The Violent Fantasy Behind the Texas Governor’s Pardon Demand
  6. Nutrition Science’s Most Preposterous Result
  7. Philosophy’s Big Oversight
  8. Why Does Contact Say So Much About God?
  9. We’re in Denial About Our Dogs
  10. How Rural America Steals Girls’ Futures
Back to Top