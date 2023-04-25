April 25 has been set aside as World Penguin Day, a day to appreciate and consider these remarkable aquatic birds and their place in our world, as climate change and other pressures threaten their habitat and food sources, leading to significant declines in some populations. Gathered below, images of these unique creatures from across the colder parts of the Southern Hemisphere.
World Penguin Day 2023
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.