Photos of the Week: Martian Moon, Human Tower, Kazakh Camel

An observation of Anzac Day in Australia, classic car racing in England, an ongoing drought in Spain, an ultramarathon held in the Moroccan desert, rising floodwaters in California, a robotic humanoid companion in Italy, a cycling race through Belgium, superbloom flowers in California, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

  • NBCUniversal / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 26, 2023
    • 26 Photos

    Photos: The Extraordinary Life of Harry Belafonte

    A collection of images from the performer and activist’s exceptional and influential life

  • Paul Souders / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 25, 2023
    • 21 Photos

    World Penguin Day 2023

    Images of these unique creatures from across the colder parts of the Southern Hemisphere

  • Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 21, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Floral Cloak, Bull Moose, Big Prawn

    Tornado damage in Oklahoma, military exercises in Ukraine, an equestrian show in Spain, a solar eclipse above Australia, a rocket explosion above Texas, and much more

  • Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 19, 2023
    • 32 Photos

    Images of Ramadan 2023

    Photographs of Muslims around the world observing Ramadan this year

