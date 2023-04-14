Photos of the Week: Florida Flood, Reindeer Race, Ghost Forest

Barrel racing in Maryland, an azalea festival in Tokyo, medieval battle re-enactments in Poland, the Dance of Death in Spain, Songkran water fights in Thailand, a record-setting dance in India, Easter fires in Germany, a communal iftar in Egypt, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 12, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    A California Superbloom

    Recent colorful images from several locations across Southern California

  • Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 10, 2023
    • 16 Photos

    A Turkish Town Swallowed by a Rising Reservoir

    Recent images of locals looking on as their former town is submerged

  • Gary Hershorn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 7, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Stork Nesting, Kart Crash, Frosty Blossoms

    Tomb Sweeping Day in Hong Kong, a new 125-foot-tall bronze statue in India, the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York City, wildfires in Spain, and much more

  • Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 5, 2023
    • 21 Photos

    Holy Week Processions in Spain

    Each year, hundreds of Catholic groups across Spain take part in many colorful parades.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Nutrition Science’s Most Preposterous Result
  2. I Oversaw the Massachusetts Air National Guard. I Cannot Fathom How This Happened.
  3. The Court Is Likely to Reject the Independent State Legislature Theory
  4. The Not-So-Secret Key to Emotional Balance
  5. The Dangerous Rise of ‘Front-Yard Politics’
  6. Seltzer Is Torture
  7. Elon Musk’s Free-Speech Charade Is Over
  8. The Tennessee Expulsions Are Just the Beginning
  9. A California Superbloom
  10. Clarence Thomas’s Billionaire Friend Is No Nazi
Back to Top