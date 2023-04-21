Photos of the Week: Floral Cloak, Bull Moose, Big Prawn

Tornado damage in Oklahoma, wildflower blooms in California, military exercises in Ukraine, an equestrian show in Spain, a solar eclipse above Australia, a rocket explosion above Texas, a carpet of bluebells in Belgium, a robotic inspector in Paris, and much more

  Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty
    In Focus
    April 19, 2023
    32 Photos

    Images of Ramadan 2023

    Photographs of Muslims around the world observing Ramadan this year

  Emma McIntyre / Getty for Coachella
    In Focus
    April 17, 2023
    29 Photos

    Scenes From Coachella 2023

    Images of the performances and concertgoers during the first weekend of Coachella 2023

  Carolyn Kaster / AP
    In Focus
    April 14, 2023
    35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Florida Flood, Reindeer Race, Ghost Forest

    Barrel racing in Maryland, an azalea festival in Tokyo, medieval battle reenactments in Poland, the Dance of Death in Spain, Songkran water fights in Thailand, and much more

  Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty
    In Focus
    April 12, 2023
    18 Photos

    A California Superbloom

    Recent colorful images from several locations across Southern California

