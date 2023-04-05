During the last week of Lent, leading up to Easter, hundreds of Catholic groups in cities and towns across Spain take part in traditional processions, celebrating the stories and lives of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary. Penitents wearing robes and tall hoods carry flower-covered platforms topped with statues; along with marching bands, they parade across bridges and through narrow streets.
Holy Week Processions in Spain
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.