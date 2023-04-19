Images of Ramadan 2023

This year’s Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting and prayer, will come to a close on on April 20, with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast. For the past month, Muslims around the world have refrained from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex during daylight hours in order to focus on spiritual reflection, prayers, and charity. Collected below, photographs of Muslims around the world observing Ramadan this year.