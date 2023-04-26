Photos: The Extraordinary Life of Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte, the singer, actor, and activist, passed away yesterday at the age of 96. Belafonte was celebrated not only as a gifted performer but as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, a fierce defender of civil rights, and an inspiration to many. Jason Heller writes more on his lasting impact in “How Harry Belafonte Transformed American Music.” Gathered below are images from Belafonte’s extraordinary and influential life.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Paul Souders / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 25, 2023
    • 21 Photos

    World Penguin Day 2023

    Images of these unique creatures from across the colder parts of the Southern Hemisphere

  • Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 21, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Floral Cloak, Bull Moose, Big Prawn

    Tornado damage in Oklahoma, military exercises in Ukraine, an equestrian show in Spain, a solar eclipse above Australia, a rocket explosion above Texas, and much more

  • Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 19, 2023
    • 32 Photos

    Images of Ramadan 2023

    Photographs of Muslims around the world observing Ramadan this year

  • Emma McIntyre / Getty for Coachella
    • In Focus
    • April 17, 2023
    • 29 Photos

    Scenes From Coachella 2023

    Images of the performances and concertgoers during the first weekend of Coachella 2023

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. We’ve Had a Cheaper, More Potent Ozempic Alternative for Decades
  2. The Coming Biden Blowout
  3. No, Really, I’m Awful
  4. Goodbye to the Dried Office Mangoes
  5. MAGA Is Ripping Itself Apart
  6. Tucker Carlson’s Final Moments on Fox Were as Dangerous as They Were Absurd
  7. The Parenting Prophecy
  8. How I Got Bamboo-zled by Baby Clothes
  9. The Sea-Urchin Murderer Has Finally Been Apprehended
  10. I Ruined Two Birthday Parties and Learned the Limits of Psychology
Back to Top