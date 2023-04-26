Photos: The Extraordinary Life of Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte, the singer, actor, and activist, passed away yesterday at the age of 96. Belafonte was celebrated not only as a gifted performer but as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, a fierce defender of civil rights, and an inspiration to many. Jason Heller writes more on his lasting impact in “How Harry Belafonte Transformed American Music.” Gathered below are images from Belafonte’s extraordinary and influential life.