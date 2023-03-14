Winners of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition

The top entries in the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition have been announced, and the contest organizers were once again kind enough to share some of their winning and shortlisted photos below, from their 10 categories: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, and Travel. Captions have been provided by the photographers.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

