A Blanket of Snow for California

A string of powerful winter storms rolled across California over the past week, bringing snowfall to lower elevations than the area has seen in decades, and boosting the state’s snowpack—which now stands at 189 percent of its average for this time of year. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for 13 counties, including Los Angeles County, due to the storms. Below, a collection of unusually snowy scenes from California, Nevada, and Arizona.

