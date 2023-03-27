Photos: Damage From the Tornado Outbreak in Mississippi

On Friday, March 24, devastating storms spawned high, straight-line winds and tornadoes across western Mississippi and Alabama, killing at least 25 people and damaging hundreds of buildings. On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state of Mississippi, providing federal assistance to some of the hardest-hit counties. Gathered here are images from the small town of Rolling Fork, which was struck by a huge EF4 tornado, where residents are working to recover what they can.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Anupam Nath / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 24, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sky Bar, Kansas Sunset, Flooded Fields

    Drought conditions in Spain, heavy snow in California, the Fallas Festival in Spain, the start of Ramadan in Indonesia, cherry blossoms in Japan, a sandstorm in Inner Mongolia, and much more

  • Agung Parameswara / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 22, 2023
    • 15 Photos

    Ogoh-ogoh Parades Welcome the Balinese New Year

    Giant demonic effigies are carried through the streets of Bali, then burned in purification ceremonies.

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • March 20, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

    Recent images of our home planet, seen by crew members of the International Space Station

  • JIJI Press / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 17, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Marsh Maze, Volcanic Ash, Dying Star

    Early cherry blossoms in Tokyo, heavy snowfall in California, a festival of lights in Croatia, emotional displays at the Academy Awards, a heavy frost in England, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Did America’s Weirdest, Most Freedom-Obsessed State Fall for an Authoritarian Governor?
  2. The Catch-22 for Working Parents
  3. Sick All the Time
  4. In the Age of Ozempic, What’s the Point of Working Out?
  5. Dear Therapist: We Set a Deadline to Decide About Marriage and We Still Don’t Know
  6. AI Is Exposing Who Really Has Power in Silicon Valley
  7. Why Kids Aren’t Falling in Love With Reading
  8. Tattoos Do Odd Things to the Immune System
  9. Dear Therapist: I Don’t Understand Why My Girlfriend Dumped Me
  10. The Real Succession Endgame
Back to Top