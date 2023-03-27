Photos: Damage From the Tornado Outbreak in Mississippi

On Friday, March 24, devastating storms spawned high, straight-line winds and tornadoes across western Mississippi and Alabama, killing at least 25 people and damaging hundreds of buildings. On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state of Mississippi, providing federal assistance to some of the hardest-hit counties. Gathered here are images from the small town of Rolling Fork, which was struck by a huge EF4 tornado, where residents are working to recover what they can.