The World Blind Golf Championships in South Africa, a memorial for victims of a shooting in Nashville, a tattoo convention in Ecuador, a sunrise over Rio de Janeiro, flooding in California, protests in Israel and France, China Fashion Week in Beijing, a T-Rex auction in Switzerland, and much more
Photos of the Week: Spiral Shelves, Steel Cube, Village Basketball
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.