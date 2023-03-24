Photos of the Week: Sky Bar, Kansas Sunset, Flooded Fields

Drought conditions in Spain, heavy snow in California, the Fallas Festival in Spain, a spring equinox welcome at Stonehenge, war-damaged buildings in Ukraine, the start of Ramadan in Indonesia, cherry blossoms in Japan, a sandstorm in Inner Mongolia, protests against pension reform in France, and much more

Most Recent

  • Agung Parameswara / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 22, 2023
    • 15 Photos

    Ogoh-ogoh Parades Welcome the Balinese New Year

    Giant demonic effigies are carried through the streets of Bali, then burned in purification ceremonies.

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • March 20, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

    Recent images of our home planet, seen by crew members of the International Space Station

  • JIJI Press / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 17, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Marsh Maze, Volcanic Ash, Dying Star

    Early cherry blossoms in Tokyo, heavy snowfall in California, a festival of lights in Croatia, emotional displays at the Academy Awards, a heavy frost in England, and much more

  • © Steven Zhou, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • March 14, 2023
    • 22 Photos

    Winners of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition

    A collection of some of the winning and shortlisted photos from this year’s competition

