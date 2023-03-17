Photos of the Week: Marsh Maze, Volcanic Ash, Dying Star

Early cherry blossoms in Tokyo, heavy snowfall in California, drought conditions in southern France, a festival of lights in Croatia, emotional displays at the Academy Awards ceremony, street protests in France, a heavy frost in England, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Strongest Evidence Yet That an Animal Started the Pandemic
  2. What Have Humans Just Unleashed?
  3. You Should Be Outraged About Silicon Valley Bank
  4. Make a To-Don’t List
  5. How Far-Right Movements Die
  6. How Please Stopped Being Polite
  7. DeSantis Will Betray Ukraine for MAGA Votes
  8. The January 6 Deniers Are Going to Lose
  9. John Wick and the Tragedy of the Aimless Assassin
  10. The Next Stage of COVID Is Starting Now
Back to Top