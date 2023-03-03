Photos of the Week: Lava Field, London Fox, Leatherback Turtle

A deadly train crash in Greece, the northern lights above Stockholm, donations for quake-affected children in Turkey, an uphill race in Austria, fighting and survival in Ukraine, an airshow in Australia, a traditional sled race in Slovakia, and much more

    A Blanket of Snow for California

    A collection of unusually snowy scenes from California, Nevada, and Arizona

    Winners of the 2022 World Nature Photography Awards

    Some of the top nature photography featured in this year’s competition

    International Polar Bear Day 2023

    A few images of these magnificent white bears in their natural habitat

    Photos of the Week: Viking Festival, Costumed Revelers, Orange Battle

    A grim anniversary of war in Ukraine, icicles in Mexico’s Ciudad Juárez, cherry blossoms in Japan, deadly mudslides in Brazil, and much more

