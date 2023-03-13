Today, the day after “springing forward” an hour for daylight saving time, has been set aside as National Napping Day. The day was first established in 1999 by Boston University Professor William Anthony and his wife Camille, who hope to bring awareness to the health benefits of napping and the importance of sleep. This also coincides with March being designated as National Sleep Awareness Month, and pairs with Friday, March 17, which is World Sleep Day. Gathered below, a handful of images of snoozy people and animals enjoying the benefits of napping in a variety of locations.