A Month Since the Devastating Earthquake in Turkey

This week marked the passing of one month since a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep on February 6, followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks. More than 50,000 deaths have been reported across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. Rescue and recovery efforts have wound down, and the work of removing rubble and demolishing damaged buildings has begun. The United Nations estimates that 1.5 million people were made homeless by the quake, and local groups, charities, and government agencies are working to care for them, setting up tent cities, repurposing passenger-train cars, and opening up mosques and hotels. Gathered below are images from across the quake-hit region over recent weeks.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Bikram Rai / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 7, 2023
    • 20 Photos

    Holi 2023: The Festival of Colors

    After two years of limited celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, many Holi festivals are back in full swing.

  • Julien De Rosa / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 3, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Lava Field, London Fox, Leatherback Turtle

    A deadly train crash in Greece, the northern lights above Stockholm, an uphill race in Austria, fighting and survival in Ukraine, a traditional sled race in Slovakia, and much more

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 2, 2023
    • 20 Photos

    A Blanket of Snow for California

    A collection of unusually snowy scenes from California, Nevada, and Arizona

  • © Jens Cullmann / World Nature Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • March 1, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 World Nature Photography Awards

    Some of the top nature photography featured in this year’s competition

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Last Act
  2. We’re Missing a Key Driver of Teen Anxiety
  3. The Aftermath of a Mass Slaughter at the Zoo
  4. Prepare for the Textpocalypse
  5. A View of American History That Leads to One Conclusion
  6. I Teach International Relations. I Think We’re Making a Mistake in Ukraine.
  7. The Surprising Effects of Remote Work
  8. The January 6 Whitewash Will Backfire
  9. The Most Overrated Movie of This Oscars Season
  10. The Fury of Chris Rock
Back to Top