Ogoh-ogoh Parades Welcome the Balinese New Year

Each year, Hindus on the island of Bali observe Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence, which also marks the start of the Balinese New Year. It is a day reserved for self-reflection, when people stay home and are not allowed to use lights, start fires, work, travel, or enjoy entertainment. In the days leading up to Nyepi, several rituals take place, meant to banish evil and bestow good fortune in the year ahead. One such tradition is the ogoh-ogoh parade, where giant demonic effigies are carried through the streets, then burned in purification ceremonies.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • March 20, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

    Recent images of our home planet, seen by crew members of the International Space Station

  • JIJI Press / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 17, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Marsh Maze, Volcanic Ash, Dying Star

    Early cherry blossoms in Tokyo, heavy snowfall in California, a festival of lights in Croatia, emotional displays at the Academy Awards, a heavy frost in England, and much more

  • © Steven Zhou, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • March 14, 2023
    • 22 Photos

    Winners of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition

    A collection of some of the winning and shortlisted photos from this year’s competition

  • Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 13, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    National Napping Day

    A handful of images of snoozy people and animals enjoying the benefits of napping in various locations

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Tattoos Do Odd Things to the Immune System
  2. Ron DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine
  3. The Malthusians Are Back
  4. Woke Is Just Another Word for Liberal
  5. Procrastinating Ourselves to Death
  6. The One Cause of Poverty That’s Never Considered
  7. Why Kids Aren’t Falling in Love With Reading
  8. The Real Reason South Koreans Aren’t Having Babies
  9. Nobody Likes Mike Pence
  10. A ‘Parade’ of Anti-Semites on Broadway
Back to Top