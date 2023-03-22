Ogoh-ogoh Parades Welcome the Balinese New Year

Each year, Hindus on the island of Bali observe Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence, which also marks the start of the Balinese New Year. It is a day reserved for self-reflection, when people stay home and are not allowed to use lights, start fires, work, travel, or enjoy entertainment. In the days leading up to Nyepi, several rituals take place, meant to banish evil and bestow good fortune in the year ahead. One such tradition is the ogoh-ogoh parade, where giant demonic effigies are carried through the streets, then burned in purification ceremonies.