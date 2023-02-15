The winning entries in the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) were recently announced, with Slovenian photographer Matjaz Krivic being named the overall winner, selected from nearly 20,000 entries. Contest organizers have been kind enough to share some of the winners and honorable mentions, shown below. Captions were provided by the organizers and individual photographers, and have been lightly edited for clarity.
Winners of the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.