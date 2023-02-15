Winners of the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The winning entries in the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) were recently announced, with Slovenian photographer Matjaz Krivic being named the overall winner, selected from nearly 20,000 entries. Contest organizers have been kind enough to share some of the winners and honorable mentions, shown below. Captions were provided by the organizers and individual photographers, and have been lightly edited for clarity.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Stan Tekiela / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 12, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday VII

    A special Sunday event: a photographic essay celebrating such magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America and are depicted here in photos from recent years.

  • Hasnoor Hussain / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 10, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Canoe, Rainbow Mountain, Balloon Debris

    Deadly wildfires in southern Chile, a lantern festival in Taiwan, an extremely low tide in Venice, a freight-train derailment in Ohio, scenes of earthquake devastation in Turkey, and much more

  • Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 8, 2023
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: Rescue and Recovery in Turkey and Syria

    A massive effort is underway as workers continue rescuing earthquake victims who have been trapped for as long as 61 hours.

  • Eren Bozkurt / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 6, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    Early Photos From the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    This morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, collapsing thousands of buildings across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Requiem for the Spartans
  2. Eagles Are Falling, Bears Are Going Blind
  3. Trump's Last-Ditch Gamble to Avoid Indictment
  4. What Not to Ask Me About My Long COVID
  5. Military History Doesn’t Say What Ukraine’s Critics Think
  6. A Popular—And Misunderstood—Theory of Relationships
  7. Bring on the Boring EVs
  8. The New Ant-Man and the Creaky, Cringey Marvel Machine
  9. A New Turn in the Fight Over Masks
  10. What Happens When Politicians Brush Off Hard Questions About Gender
Back to Top