In the early morning today, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, collapsing thousands of buildings across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. The quake was followed by numerous powerful aftershocks, and—nine hours later—a separate 7.5-magnitude earthquake nearby. Initial reports say that more than 2,100 people were killed in the region, and authorities say they expect that number to rise over the next few days.
Early Photos From the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.