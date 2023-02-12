Superb Owl Sunday VII

A special Sunday event: our seventh annual photo collection celebrating such magnificent birds of prey. Not Eagles (nor Chiefs), these nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America and are depicted here in photos from recent years. If you have some time today before the big game (or are skipping the event entirely), I invite you to have a look.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Hasnoor Hussain / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 10, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Canoe, Rainbow Mountain, Balloon Debris

    Deadly wildfires in southern Chile, a lantern festival in Taiwan, an extremely low tide in Venice, a freight-train derailment in Ohio, scenes of earthquake devastation in Turkey, and much more

  • Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 8, 2023
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: Rescue and Recovery in Turkey and Syria

    A massive effort is underway as workers continue rescuing earthquake victims who have been trapped for as long as 61 hours.

  • Eren Bozkurt / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 6, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    Early Photos From the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    This morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, collapsing thousands of buildings across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

  • Dan Bartlett / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 3, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Salmon Blessing, Masquerade Games, Polar Night

    A figure-skating championship in Finland, a rugby tournament in Afghanistan, the Magh Mela festival in India, a soldier’s funeral in Ukraine, an ice storm in Texas, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Blue States Got Too Comfortable
  2. Go Ahead and Ban My Book
  3. Why We Lose Our Friends as We Age
  4. What the Longest Study on Human Happiness Found Is the Key to a Good Life
  5. America Has Gone Too Far in Legalizing Vice
  6. The Netflix Royal Drama You Might Not Know About
  7. The Super Bowl Is an Economic Indicator
  8. The Quiet Desperation of Tom Brady
  9. Attachment Style Isn’t Destiny
  10. The Death of the Smart Shopper
Back to Top