Photos: Rescue and Recovery in Turkey and Syria

Three days have passed since a devastating a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks. Nearly 12,000 deaths have been reported across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria after thousands of buildings collapsed during the quake. A massive rescue effort is underway, with tens of thousands of soldiers, workers, and volunteers still discovering and rescuing victims who have been trapped for as long as 61 hours beneath tons of shattered concrete.