Photos: Rescue and Recovery in Turkey and Syria

Three days have passed since a devastating a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks. Nearly 12,000 deaths have been reported across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria after thousands of buildings collapsed during the quake. A massive rescue effort is underway, with tens of thousands of soldiers, workers, and volunteers still discovering and rescuing victims who have been trapped for as long as 61 hours beneath tons of shattered concrete.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Eren Bozkurt / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 6, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    Early Photos From the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    This morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, collapsing thousands of buildings across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

  • Dan Bartlett / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 3, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Salmon Blessing, Masquerade Games, Polar Night

    A figure-skating championship in Finland, a rugby tournament in Afghanistan, the Magh Mela festival in India, a soldier’s funeral in Ukraine, an ice storm in Texas, and much more

  • Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 1, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    The Up Helly Aa Viking Fire Festival

    Images of the annual fire festival held in the Shetland Islands from the past 20 years.

  • Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 30, 2023
    • 20 Photos

    The Snow Monkeys of Nagano

    Images of Japanese macaques relaxing and staying warm in the waters of a mountain hot spring

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Biden Successfully Baited Congressional Republicans
  2. The Bizarre Relationship of a ‘Work Wife’ and a ‘Work Husband’
  3. ‘Scar Girl’ Is a Sign That the Internet Is Broken
  4. Don’t ‘Buy American’
  5. Talking to AI Might Be the Most Important Skill of This Century
  6. Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Like This?
  7. A New Way to Read Gatsby
  8. Why There Was No Racial Reckoning
  9. This Is What Netflix Thinks Your Family Is
  10. Feisty Joe Biden Is Back
Back to Top