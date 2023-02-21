One Year Since Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

This week marks the passing of one year since Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces on February 24, 2022. Following Russia’s initial broad advance into the country, Ukrainian forces, backed by Western support, resisted fiercely, forcing Russian troops to pull back into eastern and southern Ukraine. By the end of 2022, the front lines had become a punishing arena of trench warfare, drone attacks, and artillery battles across frozen fields and villages. Estimates vary widely, but most place the total number of civilian casualties between 10,000 and 30,000, and count at least 250,000 soldiers killed and wounded from both sides. Russia continues to launch missiles into all parts of Ukraine, attacking infrastructure and other targets, vowing to press on, while Western countries continue to supply Ukraine with ammunition, equipment, and training. Gathered below are images from recent weeks, showing a region reshaped by a year of war.

