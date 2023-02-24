A grim anniversary of war in Ukraine, icicles in Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez, livestreamers on a bridge in China, cherry blossoms in Japan, deadly mudslides in Brazil, a Carnival parade in Bolivia, another earthquake in Turkey, flooding in South Africa, and much more
Photos of the Week: Viking Festival, Costumed Revelers, Orange Battle
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.