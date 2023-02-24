Photos of the Week: Viking Festival, Costumed Revelers, Orange Battle

A grim anniversary of war in Ukraine, icicles in Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez, livestreamers on a bridge in China, cherry blossoms in Japan, deadly mudslides in Brazil, a Carnival parade in Bolivia, another earthquake in Turkey, flooding in South Africa, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 23, 2023
    • 19 Photos

    Larry the Cat’s 12 Years as Chief Mouser

    Images from Larry’s term as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in London

  • Evgeniy Maloletka / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 21, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    One Year Since Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Images from recent weeks, showing a region reshaped by a year of war

  • Sarah Stier / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 17, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ski Bike, Cow Hug, Drone Face

    The world’s oldest dog in Portugal, a “firefall” in Yosemite National Park, widespread flooding in Mozambique, continued rescue and recovery in earthquake-hit Turkey, and much more

  • Matjaz Krivic / www.tpoty.com
    • In Focus
    • February 15, 2023
    • 16 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

    A collection of the winning and commended images from this year’s photo competition.

