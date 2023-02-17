Photos of the Week: Ski Bike, Cow Hug, Drone Face

The world’s oldest dog in Portugal, pre-Carnival celebrations in Brazil, a “firefall” in Yosemite National Park, widespread flooding in Mozambique, continued rescue and recovery in earthquake-hit Turkey, Valentine’s Day in China and Italy, an opera ball in Austria, and much more

