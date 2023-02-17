Photos of the Week: Ski Bike, Cow Hug, Drone Face

Matjaz Krivic / www.tpoty.com In Focus

16 Photos Winners of the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest A collection of the winning and commended images from this year’s photo competition.

Stan Tekiela / Getty In Focus

28 Photos Superb Owl Sunday VII A special Sunday event: a photographic essay celebrating such magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America and are depicted here in photos from recent years.

Hasnoor Hussain / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Ice Canoe, Rainbow Mountain, Balloon Debris Deadly wildfires in southern Chile, a lantern festival in Taiwan, an extremely low tide in Venice, a freight-train derailment in Ohio, scenes of earthquake devastation in Turkey, and much more