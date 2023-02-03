Photos of the Week: Salmon Blessing, Masquerade Games, Polar Night

Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty In Focus

18 Photos The Up Helly Aa Viking Fire Festival Images of the annual fire festival held in the Shetland Islands from the past 20 years.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty In Focus

20 Photos The Snow Monkeys of Nagano Images of Japanese macaques relaxing and staying warm in the waters of a mountain hot spring

Peter White / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Firefly Forest, Husky Club, Turnip Toss Frustration at the Australian Open, a light show in London, Republic Day parade rehearsals in India, snow cover in Yosemite Valley, anti-government protests in Peru, and much more