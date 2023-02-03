Photos of the Week: Salmon Blessing, Masquerade Games, Polar Night

A figure skating championship in Finland, a rugby tournament in Afghanistan, the Magh Mela festival in India, a soldier’s funeral in Ukraine, an ice storm in Texas, a winding river in Brazil, a luge championship in Germany, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

