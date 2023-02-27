International Polar Bear Day 2023

February 27 has been set aside as International Polar Bear Day, first organized by the group Polar Bears International in 2011. The day was established to help spread awareness of the impact of global warming on the bears and their changing habitat, and international conservation efforts. Organizers hope to encourage people to take steps in their own life to reduce their carbon footprint. Below, I’ve collected a few images of these magnificent white bears in their natural habitat.

