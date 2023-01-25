Winners of the 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Judging for the 11th annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has wrapped up, and the winning images and photographers have been announced. The photographer Kat Zhou won Best in Show for an image of a mother octopus with a clutch of eggs. The organizers of the contest have shared some of the winners and honorable mentions, shown below, from 14 categories. Captions were written by the individual photographers and have been lightly edited for clarity.