Winners of the 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Judging for the 11th annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has wrapped up, and the winning images and photographers have been announced. The photographer Kat Zhou won Best in Show for an image of a mother octopus with a clutch of eggs. The organizers of the contest have shared some of the winners and honorable mentions, shown below, from 14 categories. Captions were written by the individual photographers and have been lightly edited for clarity.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Toby Melville / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 23, 2023
    • 25 Photos

    2023 Lunar New Year Celebrations

    People around the world ushered in the Year of the Rabbit with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals.

  • Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 20, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Epiphany Dips, Pet Blessings, Chicken Feet

    A theater festival in Chile, horses leaping through flames in Spain, a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, a green field in Saudi Arabia, and much more

  • © Martin Gregus / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • January 17, 2023
    • 15 Photos

    People’s Choice: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022

    The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is inviting the public to vote for their favorite image, selected from a group of short-listed entries.

  • Finnbarr Webster / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 13, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Arabian Oryx, Siberian Tigers, Flying Squid

    Dogsledding in the dark in Svalbard, a trout-catching contest in South Korea, lava in Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, heavy rain and floods in California, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What the Longest Study on Human Happiness Found Is the Key to a Good Life
  2. The People Who Don’t Read Books
  3. A Hollywood Armorer on the Rust Shooting Charges
  4. Poker Face Has a Sting in Its Tail
  5. The Coffee Alternative Americans Just Can’t Get Behind
  6. The Case for Sleepovers
  7. The Perfect Popcorn Movie
  8. Wait, Is This Winter Going … Okay?
  9. The Tech-Layoff ‘Contagion’
  10. Why the French Want to Stop Working
Back to Top