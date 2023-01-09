Winners of the 2022 Close-Up Photographer of the Year

The fourth year of the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition has just come to a close, and the winners have been announced. The contest “celebrates close-up, macro, and micro photography,” among 11 separate categories. More than 9,000 entries were received from 54 countries this year. Contest organizers have once more been kind enough to share some of the winners and finalists with us below.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Daniel Mihailescu / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 6, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Snow Cannons, Ski Jumping, Light Pillars

    New-year celebrations around the world, the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, heavy rain and flooding in California, an ice festival in China, and much more

  • Patrick Hertzog / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 4, 2023
    • 23 Photos

    A Visit to the French Southern and Antarctic Lands

    Images from a recent voyage to several groups of subantarctic islands

  • Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 30, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Confetti Test, Food Battle, Glowing Waterfall

    A moment of peace on Ukraine’s front line, a Boxing Day hunt in England, frozen structures along the Great Lakes, a forest fire in Chile, yacht racing in Australia, and much more

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 28, 2022
    • 31 Photos

    2022 Seen Through the Lens of Emilio Morenatti

    A look at some of the stories brought to us by the photojournalist Emilio Morenatti over the past year

