A Visit to the French Southern and Antarctic Lands

The French Southern and Antarctic Lands is a territory spread across multiple islands and island groups in the southern Indian Ocean. Patrick Hertzog, a photographer with AFP, recently visited several of its subantarctic districts aboard the research-and-supply vessel Marion Dufresne. These islands are home to many penguins, seals, and seabirds, and a temporary home to groups of scientists and researchers who work in several small stations that are supplied by the Marion Dufresne.