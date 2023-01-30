The Snow Monkeys of Nagano

Approximately 150 Japanese macaques live in the mountain valleys of the Jigokudani Yaen-koen monkey park in Yamanouchi, Nagano prefecture, Japan. Also called snow monkeys, the wild macaques are well known for spending their winter months keeping warm and relaxing in the waters of a natural hot spring. For years, the park has been a top destination for tourists, and its popularity is now rebounding as Japan has relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Peter White / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 27, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Firefly Forest, Husky Club, Turnip Toss

    Frustration at the Australian Open, a light show in London, Republic Day parade rehearsals in India, snow cover in Yosemite Valley, anti-government protests in Peru, and much more

  • Yannick Gouguenheim / Ocean Art
    • In Focus
    • January 25, 2023
    • 21 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

    Some of the top images from the 14 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

  • Toby Melville / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 23, 2023
    • 25 Photos

    2023 Lunar New Year Celebrations

    People around the world ushered in the Year of the Rabbit with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals.

  • Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 20, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Epiphany Dips, Pet Blessings, Chicken Feet

    A theater festival in Chile, horses leaping through flames in Spain, a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, a green field in Saudi Arabia, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Republicans’ 2024 Magical Thinking
  2. What the Longest Study on Human Happiness Found Is the Key to a Good Life
  3. Dear Therapist: Can I Cut My Mom Off From My Children If She Won’t Seek Therapy?
  4. We’ve Lost the Plot
  5. Television Is Better Without Video Games
  6. The Narcissism of the Angry Young Men
  7. Labs Are Scooping Up Animals Killed by Wind Turbines
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alleged Crimes Have Real Victims
  9. Never Underestimate Jennifer Coolidge
  10. SNL Is Excelling in One Particular Way
Back to Top