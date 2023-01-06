Photos of the Week: Snow Cannons, Ski Jumping, Light Pillars

Ringing in the new year around the world, the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, heavy rain and flooding in California, an ice festival in China, a traditional Epiphany parade in Spain, an inflatable dinosaur in Chile, a tiny toad at the London Zoo, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Patrick Hertzog / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 4, 2023
    • 23 Photos

    A Visit to the French Southern and Antarctic Lands

    Images from a recent voyage to several groups of subantarctic islands

  • Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 30, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Confetti Test, Food Battle, Glowing Waterfall

    A moment of peace on Ukraine’s front line, a Boxing Day hunt in England, frozen structures along the Great Lakes, a forest fire in Chile, yacht racing in Australia, and much more

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 28, 2022
    • 31 Photos

    2022 Seen Through the Lens of Emilio Morenatti

    A look at some of the stories brought to us by the photojournalist Emilio Morenatti over the past year

  • Patrick Hertzog / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 23, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Frosty Countryside, Christmas Train, Santa Visit

    Ice-skating in England, a bearskin parade in Romania, whirling dervishes in Turkey, sheep mustering in New Zealand, welcoming the winter solstice in Ireland, and much more

