Photos of the Week: Firefly Forest, Husky Club, Turnip Toss

Frustration at the Australian Open, a light show in London, Republic Day parade rehearsals in India, a rugby match in New Zealand, snow cover in Yosemite Valley, alpine skiing in Austria, anti-government protests in Peru, a snowy football game in New York, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

  • Yannick Gouguenheim / Ocean Art
    • January 25, 2023
    • 21 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

    Some of the top images from the 14 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

  • Toby Melville / Reuters
    • January 23, 2023
    • 25 Photos

    2023 Lunar New Year Celebrations

    People around the world ushered in the Year of the Rabbit with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals.

  • Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty
    • January 20, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Epiphany Dips, Pet Blessings, Chicken Feet

    A theater festival in Chile, horses leaping through flames in Spain, a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, a green field in Saudi Arabia, and much more

  • © Martin Gregus / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    • January 17, 2023
    • 15 Photos

    People’s Choice: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022

    The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is inviting the public to vote for their favorite image, selected from a group of short-listed entries.

