Photos of the Week: Firefly Forest, Husky Club, Turnip Toss

Yannick Gouguenheim / Ocean Art In Focus

21 Photos Winners of the 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest Some of the top images from the 14 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

Toby Melville / Reuters In Focus

25 Photos 2023 Lunar New Year Celebrations People around the world ushered in the Year of the Rabbit with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals.

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Epiphany Dips, Pet Blessings, Chicken Feet A theater festival in Chile, horses leaping through flames in Spain, a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, a green field in Saudi Arabia, and much more