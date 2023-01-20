A theater festival in Chile, horses leaping through flames in Spain, a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, flooding in Germany, surfing in Hawaii, a green field in Saudi Arabia, flamingos at a sanctuary in Turkey, and much more
Photos of the Week: Epiphany Dips, Pet Blessings, Chicken Feet
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.