Photos of the Week: Arabian Oryx, Siberian Tigers, Flying Squid

Dog sledding in the dark in Svalbard, a trout-catching contest in South Korea, lava in Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano, tornado damage in Alabama, heavy rain and floods in California, Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, an invasion of Brazil’s Congress by Pro-Bolsonaro protesters in Brasilia, and much more

  • Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 11, 2023
    • 27 Photos

    Despite Protests, a German Coal Mine Expands

    Images of demonstrations in the village of Luetzerath, beside a gigantic coal-mine pit

  • © Samantha Stephens / cupoty.com
    • In Focus
    • January 9, 2023
    • 21 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Close-Up Photographer of the Year

    Some of the winning and honored images from this year’s competition in close-up, macro, and micro photography

  • Daniel Mihailescu / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 6, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Snow Cannons, Ski Jumping, Light Pillars

    New-year celebrations around the world, the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, heavy rain and flooding in California, an ice festival in China, and much more

  • Patrick Hertzog / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 4, 2023
    • 23 Photos

    A Visit to the French Southern and Antarctic Lands

    Images from a recent voyage to several groups of subantarctic islands

