As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news events and moments of 2022. Russian troops invaded Ukraine and were met with stronger resistance than they had expected, leaving thousands dead or injured, and sparking an ongoing brutal conflict. Countries around the world grappled with the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Dramatic droughts, floods, and wildfires offered further evidence of our changing climate. The right to abortion was struck down in the United States, setting off massive protests. NASA took its next steps toward human exploration of the moon with its Artemis program, and much more. Here, we present the top 25 news photos of 2022. Be sure to check back throughout the week for more comprehensive stories, presented as “2022: The Year in Photos, Parts 1–3.”