Top 25 News Photos of 2022

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news events and moments of 2022. Russian troops invaded Ukraine and were met with stronger resistance than they had expected, leaving thousands dead or injured, and sparking an ongoing brutal conflict. Countries around the world grappled with the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Dramatic droughts, floods, and wildfires offered further evidence of our changing climate. The right to abortion was struck down in the United States, setting off massive protests. NASA took its next steps toward human exploration of the moon with its Artemis program, and much more. Here, we present the top 25 news photos of 2022. Be sure to check back throughout the week for more comprehensive stories, presented as “2022: The Year in Photos, Parts 1–3.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Carl Recine / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Camel Mill, Monkey Festival, Krampus Run

    A velociraptor model in Malta, flood damage in Saudi Arabia, a new volcanic eruption in Hawaii, protests against Chinese authorities in Hong Kong, scenes from the World Cup in Qatar, and much morefd

  • NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Joseph DePasquale (STScI)
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    2022 Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Sunday, December 25, this page will present a new, incredible image of our universe from one of two space telescopes.

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • November 30, 2022
    • 31 Photos

    Apollo 17: The Last Time Humans Walked on the Moon

    Fifty years ago, NASA launched its final Apollo mission to the moon.

  • Michael Probst / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 28, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Europe’s Christmas Markets Return

    Images of some of the Christmas markets that recently opened in Berlin, Strasbourg, Tallinn, Prague, Wrocław, Nuremberg, and more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Like This?
  2. Expiration Dates Are Meaningless
  3. The Two Americas: The White Lotus Fans and Reacher Fans
  4. The SNL Sketch That Perfectly Mocks Our Upside-Down Reality
  5. The Year Without Germs Changed Kids
  6. Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Don’t Understand the First Amendment
  7. The Jerry Jones Photo Explains a Lot
  8. Instagram Is Over
  9. Kanye West Finally Says What He Means
  10. The ‘Mother of the Year’ Who Starved for 53 Months
Back to Top