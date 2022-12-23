Photos of the Week: Frosty Countryside, Christmas Train, Santa Visit

Ice skating in England, a bear skin parade in Romania, whirling dervishes in Turkey, sheep mustering in New Zealand, welcoming the winter solstice in Ireland, a live nativity performance in Slovenia, Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Rodrigo Abd / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 21, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Argentina’s World Cup Victory Celebration

    Images from Buenos Aires, where so many fans came out to cheer for their champions that they had to cancel the parade midway through

  • Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 19, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    2022: The Year in Volcanic Activity

    Scenes from the wide variety of volcanic activity on Earth over the past year

  • Sergey Bobok / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 16, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Frosty Morning, Meteor Shower, Surfing Santa

    The successful splashdown of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, a 100-million-year-old fossil in Australia, an oil spill in rural Kansas, scenes from the World Cup in Qatar, and much more

  • Fatih Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 15, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    The Lights of Christmas 2022

    A collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 28 photographs

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A National Tantrum at a National Park
  2. The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine
  3. The Homeownership Society Was a Mistake
  4. Money Will Kill ChatGPT’s Magic
  5. This Is What It Looks Like When Twitter Falls Apart
  6. How the Lessons of Game of Thrones Were Lost
  7. Against Skiing
  8. Nasal Vaccines Are Here
  9. The Cringeworthy End of Harry & Meghan on Netflix
  10. What Trump and Musk Don’t Get About Russia’s Nuclear Threats
Back to Top